Durex India Has Hilariously NSFW Reaction to New Joker Movie

Did somebody say to put on a smile? Condom manufacturer Durex has waded into the pop culture discourse (or is it intercourse now? It’s so confusing) once again: just as they did last week when Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man breakup became official, Durex India has taken advantage of a social media trend and jumped on the Joker trailer bandwagon. in an ad for their new Mutual Climax condoms, the company released a photo of a bed strewn with discarded clothing and pillows, which approximate the paint pattern of Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker in the forthcoming movie from The Hangover director Todd Phillips.

The campaign may draw somewhat more criticism than the Spider-Man one did, since some of the online conversation about the second Joker trailer was how the mass-murdering clown was being depicted simultaneously as a sympathetic figure, and also with a backstory familiar to so many mass shooters and other domestic terrorists in the U.S. in recent years. The idea of giving Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) a romantic subplot with a much younger woman (Zazie Beetz) in the film is also raising some eyebrows, as it seems almost inevitable that horrible violence will be done to her at one point or another. Still, most people seem pretty excited for the film, which promsies a deeper, more psychological look at the popular villain — and almost everyone will take one look at this Durex ad, chuckle, and move along. You can see it below, along with the official synopsis for Joker.

Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.

Joker is hitting theaters on October 4th. Other upcoming DC films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.