Dylan O'Brien Addresses Superhero Movie Fancasts

With franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC multiverse continuing to thrive, fans are eager to see many of their favorite actors in a superhero role. One popular fancast in recent years has been Dylan O'Brien, who fans have been eager to see as characters like DC's Dick Grayson / Nightwing and even Barry Allen / The Flash. In a recent interview with The Playlist's The Discourse podcast, O'Brien addressed those campaigns to see him play those kinds of roles, and said that it would ultimately depend on the right context.

"I don't actually rule out anything, so it's not like I wouldn't entertain it if something came my way and if it was like with a really talented filmmaker that I was desperate to work with and if it was a really cool take on the part." O'Brien shared. "I do lean towards wanting to find these sort of smaller character roles for myself. Just because, truly, it had been a long time and I hadn't gotten many chances to do that, so it's just like, I think just for now at least, more fulfilling to be experimenting like that and challenging myself in that way… I'm definitely not closed off to anything."

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year, O'Brien addressed the recent rumors that surrounded him possibly playing Dick Grayson / Nightwing in DC's upcoming Batgirl movie.

"Yeah, it's only happened to me, like, once or twice," O'Brien explained at the time. "This is certainly the most prominent time, you know? And, yeah, I'm always picking up a phone going, 'Hey, what's, you know, what's going on on the professional side of things?'"

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life's Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

"I'm aware of it, I've seen a lot of it," O'Brien previously said of the Nightwing fancasts. "I've not heard anything about it on the professional side, but it's cool that it made its way to me, to the point where I asked my manager 'Is this even an actual thing?'"

