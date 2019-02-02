Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Suicide Squad Black Files #4

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Suicide Squad: Black Files #4, in stores on Wednesday.

The series is the latest in a number of such titles that take characters from the Suicide Squad and play with them outside of the context of the ongoing Suicide Squad series and the demands of monthly continuity. Generally, these are also presented by talent who are not part of the monthly grind.

Black Files features two separate stories, one centering on Katana and King Kobra; another on Amanda Waller dealing with the blowback from a Squad mission gone catastrophically wrong.

The Katana story was written by Suicide Squad legend Mike W. Barr, with art by Philippe Briones, colors by Gabe Eltaeb, and letters by Dave Sharpe.

The Waller story is from writer Jai Nitz with artist Scot Eaton, Wayne Faucher providing inks, and colors by Guy Major. That story deals with the setting of Gemworld, a locale that has been rarely used since the New 52 relaunch but which seems like it has a lot of potential to play a big role going forward as both Suicide Squad and Justice League seem to be setting up longer-term, multierse-spanning stories that explore the DCU in different ways.

You can check out the preview pages in the attached gallery, and the official solicitation below.

In part four of “Revenge of Kobra,” Katana finally escapes the deadly dimension of the Soultaker, only to find herself trapped in the body of Lady Eve! Now she must save Halo and the Suicide Squad from King Kobra and his wife, the impostor Katana-—even though the Squad and Halo see her as a mortal enemy!

Also in this issue, the heist on Gemworld got the entire Suicide Squad Black team killed. With her new squad dead, Amanda Waller is out of magic bullets. Things go from bad to worse when Waller sends the regular Suicide Squad to catch Sebastian Faust. Can their technology possibly stand a chance against a foe whom magic couldn’t defeat?

Suicide Squad: Black Files #4 will be available in stores and online on Wednesday.