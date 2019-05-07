Exclusive The Flash Clip: “The Girl With the Red Lightning”

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of tonight’s episode of The Flash, titled “The Girl With the Red Lightning.” That girl, as we learned in recent episode, is Nora West-Allen, who can apparently access the Negative Speed Force in the same way the Reverse-Flash does. It is probably safe to assume that will play a significant role in the final two episodes. Her mission from Eobard Thawne remains a question mark, although we do know that the Reverse-Flash will be appearing in the season finale next week. You can check it out above, and read the official episode synopsis below.

“She just wants to kill them,” Cicada actress Sarah Carter told ComicBook.com. “This show is so delightful to be a part of because the characters are all so fascinating and the actors who play all of the characters are great human beings and intelligent and generous and good at their jobs. So, just when they say ‘action,’ we are all these playful moving parts. It’s almost like kids playing characters in a school yard. There’s an element of just free for all. I think knowing who they are outside of when they say ‘action,’ helps me to feel really safe and open and playful when I’m actually my character. I can kind of anticipate how that character’s gonna come at me and how I can relate to them and what their strengths are and what their limitations are. But she just has the very clear, simple motive which is to kill.”

CICADA II MAKES HER MOVE – Team Flash is on high alert after Cicada II (guest star Sarah Carter) threatens to unleash a dangerous virus that would put all meta-humans at risk. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Girl With the Red Lightning” will debut on May 7.

