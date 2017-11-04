Fan Trailer Friday: Justice League Epic Trailer Expands The Team

Fans are looking forward to Zack Snyder’s Justice League for a multitude of reasons, including the debuts of heroes like Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman. A new fan trailer brings a few more heroes to the party, and that’s never a bad thing, right?

In YouTube user Alex Luthor’s Justice League Epic fan trailer, the League gets even brighter, courtesy of everyone’s favorite ring-slinger Hal Jordan. DC has been very cautious with Green Lantern thus far regarding the cinematic universe, but seeing him mix it up with the rest of the league makes you wish they had pulled the trigger on him sooner

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another longtime member of the League also makes an appearance here in Martian Manhunter, with footage from his role in the CW’s Supergirl. The team unites to take on Brainiac, and some will probably come out of it wishing that Steppenwolf wasn’t the main villain in Justice League.

You can watch the fan trailer above and for more of Alex Luthor’s work you can head here.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League

is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.MORE: Geoff Johns Teases Mera’s Role In Justice League / How Justice League Will Be Different Than Batman V Superman /Chuck Roven On How Wonder Woman Is Different From Justice League / WB Producer Explains Stepping Back From DC Films / Wonder Woman Steals Her Weapon In Brand New Movie Photo / 5 Characters We Want To See In Batman / Green Lantern Rumored For Justice League / Justice League: One Year Until Release Day / Zack Snyder Reveals New Look At Wonder Woman In Justice League

Justice League hits theaters on November 11, 2017.