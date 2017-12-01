‘Titans’: First Look at Dick Grayson’s Robin Costume

DC Entertainment has released a first look at the Robin costume set to be featured on the forthcoming Titans live-action series from executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman and Sarah Schechter.

You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor Brenton Thwaites stars as Dick Grayson, who steps forward in the series to lead a new, young team of heroes including Starfire, Raven, and Beast Boy, drawn from all corners of the DC Universe.

“Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC universe, and it wasn’t easy to find him but we have,” DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns said. “Brenton has the emotional depth, heart, danger and physical presence of Batman’s former protege and the Titans‘ future leader. We’re extremely lucky he’s chosen to bring his talents to this project and this character.”

Grayson is one of Batman’s most popular iterations of Robin. Bruce Wayne took the boy in after Grayson’s parents were murdered. The pair worked together in Gotham City to clean up the streets, but the sidekick grew tired of living in Batman’s shadow. Grayson dropped his title as Robin after years in the suit and took up the name Nightwing to strike out on his own.

The assumption up to now has been that Thwaites would play Nightwing; it is unclear whether the Robin costume means that he will be principally Robin in the series, or just in flashback. In The New Teen Titans, the 1980s series upon which the series is largely based, Dick started out as Robin but became Nightwing shortly after.

The Robin super suit was designed by costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, whose credits include Black Lightning, Iron Man and The Jungle Book, among others.

Titans is set to debut in 2018 on the DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service, operated by Warner Bros. Digital Networks.