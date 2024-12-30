5 Former DC Actors That Need to Follow Jason Momoa Into the DCU (And Who They Should Play)

Jason Momoa’s long-standing dreams are coming true. This Aquaman veteran is officially playing Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as part of the DC Universe. Details about how prominent he will be in Supergirl are scarce, but given how Lobo is such a prolific figure in DC Comics lore, one can assume this is no one-off role, and Momoa’s Lobo could be here for the long haul. That’s an especially interesting prospect given that the actor previously portrayed Arthur Curry/Aquaman in at least five different DC Extended Universe movies between 2016 and 2023.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A precedent has been set with this casting. Anyone from prior DC Comics movie adaptations, no matter how prolific they were, can come back into the fray for the new DC Universe. Considering the extensive history of DC Comics adaptations (both DC Extended Universe and otherwise), that means there are a lot of actors out there who could come back for further DC Universe movies. Not only that, but they could play exciting characters that really live up to their talents the same way Momoa looks like Lobo walked right out of a comic book! These five DC movie actor veterans, in particular, would be prime candidates to play significant roles in the DC Universe mythos.

Halle Berry as Big Barda

Back in 2004, Halle Berry made a not-so-grand entrance into DC Comics movie adaptations with the titular lead role of Catwoman. The feature became a box office flop and critical turkey that stuck with Berry for years. Since then, she’s proven her action chops over and over again, including in John Wick 3. It’s time for her to get some redemption in the DC Universe…what about playing the first-ever live-action movie incarnation of Big Barda from the New Gods mythology? To capture this character, you’d need a performer who could exude a commanding presence and fearlessness in battle, two qualities Berry has but never got to show in Catwoman.

John Gallagher Jr. as Jonathan Crane/The Scarecrow

John Gallagher Jr. as Emmett in 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE; by Paramount Pictures

Criminally underrated character actor John Gallagher Jr. showed up briefly in 2010’s Jonah Hex in a role so fleeting most moviegoers likely forgot he was even in the film (or that this Western flop even existed!) Still, that misfire established a precedent for this actor showing up in DC Comics movie adaptations. Over a decade later, Jonah Hex is long-forgotten, and key cast members from the film (namely Michael Fassbender and Josh Brolin) have inhabited other beloved comic book movie characters. Let’s give John Gallagher Jr. his chance, by portraying Johnathan Crane/The Scarecrow. The upcoming Clayface project indicates the DC Universe is ready to explore Gotham City’s various villains, and Gallagher Jr. playing this part would be an exciting subversion of the cuddlier roles he played in movies like Short Term 12 and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Russell Crowe as Mister Mind

Teased across two mid-credit scenes in the Shazam! movies, nefarious caterpillar Mister Mind never got to show up properly or extensively in the DC Extended Universe. The DC Universe has a chance to change that. Whenever Mister Mind does show up, he should have a booming, authoritative voice that amusingly (and chillingly) contrasts with his cuddly and tiny appearance. Enter: Russell Crowe. After playing Jor-El in Man of Steel, Crowe’s always a delight going full-on ham in movies. Letting him run hog-wild with Mister Mind’s voicework could create an over-the-top DC Comics baddie for the ages.

Kiersey Clemons as Zatanna

Despite being one of the first people cast in The Flash (in the role of Iris West), Kiersey Clemons ultimately had little to do in that 2023 blockbuster. Years of anticipation to see what she could do in these big-budget films resulted in nothing remotely worthy of her talents. For the DC Universe, Clemons should be handed a superhero role, and an exciting one at that. Zatanna has long been rumored to appear in a motion picture, including in an eventually discarded DC Extended Universe solo title. Kiersey Clemons could be just the perfect person to bring Zatanna to life while this character would finally give Clemons a substantive role in a DC Comics movie adaptation.

Amy Adams as Crimson Fox

Over her three DC Extended Universe appearances as Lois Lane, Amy Adams had nothing much to do beyond smooch Clark Kent in a bathtub. Now that the DC Universe is rocking and rolling, it’s high time Adams got a DC Comics character worthy of her talents. A bold but potentially exciting role for her could be portraying the obscure crime-fighter Crimson Fox. The role could be right up the alley of Adams even beyond the character’s superhero moniker matching her famous red hair.

For one thing, the Vivian and Constance D’Aramis incarnation of Crimson Fox (which saw identical twins, each with differing levels of enthusiasm about superheroism) would give Adams TWO very different characters to play. Plus, Crimson Fox is an unabashedly outlandish superhero complete with a preposterous costume. Adams wouldn’t be confined to a passive love interest here, she’d be out fighting crime in a lavishly maximalist get-up. For another thing, Crimson Fox has no prior live-action movie appearances and few non-comics appearances. That would give Adams lots of room to leave her own mark on the character. Plus, the first iteration of Crimson Fox developed a romantic relationship with Metamorpho, who is already set to debut in the DC Universe in Superman.

The stars have aligned in so many ways for Crimson Fox to make her way to the DC Universe, hopefully with Amy Adams in tow!