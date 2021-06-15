New Pokemon Funko Pops Include Charizard and Horsea

The Pokemon Funko lineup has expanded once again with a wave that includes newcomers Charizard and Horsea as common figures. If you're excited to see Charizard on this list, you're not alone. It's definitely one that fans have been waiting for - especially if you're Logan Paul. Horsea should be hugely popular as well.

In addition to Charizard and Horsea, we're also getting a new Charmander in silver metallic and a seated Pikachu. Yes, it's frustrating that there are thousands of ideas that Funko could mine in the Pokemon lineup, but they keep releasing variants of the same characters - especially Pikachu.

Pre-orders for all of the new common Funko Pop figures in the Pokemon lineup are available now here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Inside those link you'll find many of the Pokemon Pop figures from previous waves. You can also keep tabs on all of the latest Funko releases right here. Some recent headlines include:

In other Pokemon merch news, the Pokemon Company and The Wand Company recently launched the third replica in their limited edition electronic die-cast Poke Ball replica series - the Great Ball! It features a metal shell and proximity / touch sensors that activate LEDs on the button. When pressed, the button will launch a Pokemon-catching illumination sequence. The presentation case also includes an individually numbered hologram - it even lifts the replica for display when opened.

You can order the Pokemon Great Ball replica here at Sideshow Collectibles for $100. It's expected to ship sometime between now and August.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.