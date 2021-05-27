The Witcher Is the First Game Cover Funko Pop

Funko's lineup of Pop Albums figures has been hugely successful, so they followed up on the theme with a similar series based on comic covers earlier this year. At Funkoween 2021 they expanded the line even further with their first video game cover Pop figure - and Geralt gets the honor with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The 4.5-inch Geralt Pop figure features a backdrop of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt cover art and a hard protector case that can be hung on the wall. It's a GameStop exclusive that you can pre-order right here while it lasts. Note that the Funkoween 2021 event takes place between May 24th and May 28th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases and where to pre-order them via our Funkoween master list.

If you're lucky enough to own a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you might be interested to know that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a next-gen upgrade soon:

"Disclosed by CD Projekt Red this past week in a new update on the company's direction moving forward, it was said that the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be arriving in the back half of this year. Previously, CD Projekt Red has only shared that the game was coming to next-gen hardware in a general sense, but didn't say too much about the update's release window. For those that don't own The Witcher 3 already, the game will be re-released in a standalone iteration for both PS5 and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, those who own the title on PS4 and Xbox One right now will be able to upgrade their version for free."

