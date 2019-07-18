Funko’s Own SDCC 2019 Exclusive Pop Figures Arrive Today

The first wave of Funko‘s San Diego Comic-Con shared exclusive Pop figures arrived last night at midnight, and we expect more to arrive today, July 18th. This includes Funko’s own exclusives, which will be available right here (updated link) starting at 10am EST (7am PST).

The complete list of Funko Shop SDCC 2019 exclusives can be found below. Keep in mind that there’s a limit of one Pop per customer and many of them will sell out lightning fast (especially the Batman With an SDCC Bag Pop). Make sure to check in on our San Diego Comic-Con Funko Pop master list to find out where and when you can get all of the exclusive figures online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pop! Ad Icons #53 Comic-Con Toucan

Pop! DC Comics #284 Batman With an SDCC Bag

Pop! The Flintstones #597 Hoppy the Hopparoo

Pop! The Flintstones #598 Baby Puss

Pop! Wacky Races #599 Lazy Luke

Pop! Wacky Races #600 Sergeant Blast

Pop! H.R. Pufnstuf #852 H.R. Pufnstuf

Pop! Sigmund and the Sea Monsters #853 Sigmund

Pop! Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Vegan Police 2-Pack

VYNL Quaker Oats Quisp + Quake 2-Pack

PEZ The Banana Splits: Fleegle, Bingo, Drooper, Snorky

PEZ Comic-Con Toucan

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.