Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Demands Silence In Wonder Woman 1984 New Look

Fandango, who sell movie tickets, are likely to be one of the first big companies to encourage you to keep quiet — and so it’s only appropriate that they shared a quirky new shot from Wonder Woman 1984, in which series star Gal Gadot dangles a man over the edge of a building while giving the camera an amused look and a finger to the lips. A caption for the miage suggests she is likely trying to get some information from the man in the context of the image, with the joke being that the Patty Jenkins-directed sequel is “here to shakedown the 2020 box office.”

Gadot’s color scheme is brighter and more saturated this time around, too, giving it a more dynamic and some would argue comics-accurate look. You can check out the image embedded in the tweet below.

#WonderWoman1984 is here to shakedown the 2020 box office in this #WW84 exclusive image… June 5! pic.twitter.com/hnIfCnAzxP — Fandango (@Fandango) January 2, 2020

The film takes Wonder Woman from her first movie’s World War I setting to…you guessed it!…1984. Since she’s immortal, that is not much of a problem for Diana herself, but most of her supporting cast will have to turn over. Joining Gadot in WW84 are Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord — and, yes, it will be a plot point as to just how Trevor — who is both mortal and also dead at the start of the film — manages to still look so darned handsome in the sequel.

Little is known about the ins and outs of the plot, although it appears that Maxwell Lord is a kind of ’80s lifestyle guru in the vein of Tony Robbins, using jargon to appeal to the masses and presumably manipulating them into doing things that serve his ends along the way. The Cheetah, meanwhile, seems to be a bit mousy and insecure at first…so her transformation will likely be a key part of the story.

