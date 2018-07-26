Geoff Johns Teases Where Dr. Manhattan Comes Into The DC Universe

Geoff Johns says that fans of Doomsday Clock will begin to get answers soon.

As September’s Doomsday Clock #7 looms, so too does the next stage in the story — starting with an explanation of what Doctor Manhattan has been doing in the DC Universe all this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Issue six is kind of the fulcrum of the series,” Johns, the former DC executive who writes the series, told ComicBook.com. “We are ramping up and then issue 7 will totally change what people think the series is about and where it’s going, specifically with Doctor Manhattan.”

According to the solicitation text for Doomsday Clock #7, “The critically acclaimed team of writer Geoff Johns and artist Gary Frank continue the groundbreaking miniseries bringing the world of Watchmen to DC. In this chapter, the truth behind Dr. Manhattan’s curiosity with the DC Universe is revealed as the planet teeters on the edge of the Super-War.”

Fans have long speculated that Doctor Manhattan came to the DC Universe following the events of the Before Watchmen: Doctor Manhattan series, in which he suggested that he would create a new world of his own. Some have suggested that the world he created was the post-Flashpoint DC Universe, an altered and truncated timeline which launched 2011’s line-wide reboot The New 52. Johns, who writes Doomsday Clock and has taken point on almost all things Watchmen-related, was the one responsible for Flashpoint as well.

Today’s #6 gave fans the backstory behind the Marionette and the Mime, criminal partners from the world of Watchmen recruited by Ozymandias to help find Doctor Manhattan. In the issue, The Comedian is looking for Ozymandias, and hunting the Marionette and the Mime in the hopes of tracking him down. Meanwhile, the Marionette and the Mime are determined to find Doctor Manhattan — in the hopes that doing so will force Ozymandias to help them find their son, who was taken from them years ago when they were in prison.

What Manhattan wants — well, that’s still up in the air. For now.

Doomsday Clock #6 is available now in stores and online. The next issue will be available on September 26, the same day DC launches Heroes in Crisis.