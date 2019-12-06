George Clooney’s Batman Funko Pop Doesn’t Have Nipples

George Clooney may be one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, but he’ll be the first to tell you that his turn as Batman in 1997’s Batman & Robin was a low point. However, he has embraced the failure over the years, calling it a turning point in his career and using the experience as fodder for countless amusing anecdotes. Funko should have followed George Clooney’s lead by embracing the terribleness and including the infamous Bat Nipples on the suit of his new Funko Pop.

Still, we’re happy that a Funko Pop of his version Batman finally exists. You can pre-order one for your collection right here with shipping slated for January. The release is part of Funko’s Batman 80th anniversary lineup, which includes dozens of blasts from the past. You’ll find many of them right here. As for George Clooney’s opinion on the nipple situation, he had this to say:

“Well I wasn’t thrilled with the nipples on the batsuit.” Clooney explained back in 2014. “You know that’s not something you really think about when you’re putting it on. You figure all batsuits have nipples and then you realize yours was really the first. Batman was just constantly cold I guess. But I have plenty of other things that I’m really obviously embarrassed about too. Oftentimes it’ll be stumbling out of a bar drunk or something dumb like that but as you get older a major goal in life is try to do less and less embarrassing things. You know, try not to face plant publicly as often as possible.”

