Golden Globes: Fans React After Joker Loses Best Picture Drama

Joker fans feel the film didn’t get what it deserves: it lost in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, where the Sam Mendes-directed 1917 was awarded the night’s top prize as voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Joker and war drama 1917 competed for the award against a trio of acclaimed Netflix originals: Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman, Noah Baumbach’s relationship drama Marriage Story, and Fernando Meirelles’ biographical dramaThe Two Popes. Despite Joker‘s loss in the Best Picture category and Phillips’ loss to Mendes for Best Director, Joker won two of its four nominations: Best Original Score for composer Hildur Guðnadóttir and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

Nominees for the Best Picture prize included Phillips and fellow producers Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Bradley Cooper.

“Todd called me and said, ‘I have this crazy idea for this sort of alternate version of DC, and the first one is the origin story of Joker,’” Cooper said of his decision to board a DC Comics film as a producer in making-of documentary Joker: Vision & Fury. “I thought, ‘This is just so bold.’”

Cooper, who previously served as producer on Phillips’ War Dogs, called Joker a “wonderful exploration” of the iconic Batman villain, depicted as a struggling stand up comic portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in a Golden Globe-nominated performance.

“To take, probably, the most famous two-dimensional villain who we’ve watched just wreak havoc in so many forms — whether it’s the comic book, a television series, or various films — to say, ‘Okay, what happens if we humanize this person? And let’s see what could be the possible causes,’” Cooper said.

Phillips is both an auteur and “viciously smart,” added Cooper, who noted the filmmaker possesses a “willingness to just go outside of any boundary and tell the story that he wants to tell.”

For his part, Phillips professed a love for “bad guys.”

“It’s fun to say, ‘Why is he like that? What made him like that?’ And that’s ultimately the goal of the movie,” Phillips said. “It’s not this gigantic statement on the world today, and there is stuff thematically in there, but really, it’s ‘What makes somebody that way?’ And the Joker, I just liked his sense of mayhem and chaos.”

Earlier in January, Phillips said he and Phoenix are “open” to revisiting the world of Joker for a sequel.

“When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up,” Phillips said during an event hosted by Deadline. “But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance.”

Joker should’ve won the Golden Globe for best picture. Best film of a lifetime. Film of the century. Period.#joker

❤️🃏 — angryprinces136 (@angryprinces136) January 6, 2020

#JOKER got snubbed from best picture but it won in 2 other categories that it fully deserved.

Congrats to Joaquin Phoenix and @hildurness for both bringing something truly special to this film. Joaquin with his performance and Hildur with her score



Best CBM of the last decade. pic.twitter.com/7QeAOP90sR — Zayyan Farooqi (@ZayyanFarooqi) January 6, 2020

Aside of 1917 winning a Golden Globe for Best Picture (Drama), I still believe that Joker will win Oscars (especially Best Picture)#Joker4BestPicture #JoaquinPhoenix #Joker #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/OfP0mipwWa — Rafa Castro (@DrRafaCastro) January 6, 2020

im a lil upset joker lost best movie to 1917 which isn’t even out yet — megs (@lego_mego_) January 6, 2020

Joker lost best motion picture I- BYE. What a fucking waste. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ND3WxCAKEZ — Liz Nuncio (@LizNuncio) January 6, 2020

Conversely, you’re officially out of your mind if you think JOKER isn’t getting nominated for a slew of Oscars, including Best Picture. — Johnny Sobczak (@JohnnySobczak) January 6, 2020

Joker best picture — Arjun reddy (@Arjun_7lucifer) January 6, 2020

Joker was robbed of best picture can’t change my mind — Austin Simmons (@AustinSimmons3) January 6, 2020

Joker was robbed for best picture!!! #GoldenGlobes — Heather ❅ (@HeatherHomaXo) January 6, 2020

literally me sitting at home watching joker lose #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/AgjaqDCqTQ — abby (@abconnx) January 6, 2020

JOKER not winning BEST PICTURE is definitley upsetting, but that’s award shows. You don’t know who’s going to win. But the big one has yet to come! We could still see win at the Oscars! More importantly Joaquin got what he deserved! #GoldenGlobes — e n g i n e [No.9] (@2ndMan_) January 6, 2020

The Joker didn’t win best Picture….. pic.twitter.com/DUq7oFMmsV — Hanna Brooke (@hannaabrooke) January 6, 2020

even if joker didn’t win best picture i’m still so fucking happy that joaquin won. he deserved that award so fucking much and i cannot stress enough how proud i am of him. — lissy ⎊ (@Falpal4) January 6, 2020

Imagine giving Best Picture Drama and Best Director to 1917 when Joker, The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino are standing RIGHT THERE — Austin Michelson (@aus_mich) January 6, 2020

@1917 wins Best Picture!!!! A true epic movie but I wish Joker took the main prize! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/t9wef2mEAx — Richard Mason (@RichardMason) January 6, 2020

Joker is available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray starting Jan. 7.