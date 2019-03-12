‘Gotham’: First Look at Final Batman Suit Possibly Revealed

The final episode of Gotham is arriving in just over a month’s time, and with it will come the debut of Batman that fans have been looking forward to since the show premiered back in 2014. Thanks to a possible leaked image floating around online, we could have our first look at the highly-anticipated suit a few weeks in advance.

Over the weekend, a photo of a never-before-seen Batsuit began making its rounds on social media, with the rumor that it was the official suit that would be worn in the Gotham series finale, following a multi-year time jump. If this is indeed the actual suit that Batman will don on Gotham, fan’s will have very little to complain about.

Take a look at the potential suit below!

Is this the first look at Gotham’s #Batman suit? pic.twitter.com/JBFBV3PLW2 — Geek Vibes Nation🖖 (@GeekVibesNation) March 11, 2019

As you can see, Gotham went with the longer ears, a move that everyone has been asking for for some time. He’s also sporting the ever-popular utility belt and an all-black symbol. Some may have been hoping for a little blue or yellow in the suit, but this look perfectly represents the tone Gotham has achieved in its final season, and manages to stay fairly true to the source material it’s adapted from.

Television critics who were able to attend the Gotham panel at last month’s TCA winter press tour got a glimpse of the final Batman in action from the finale. It was then revealed by showrunner John Stephens that young actor David Mazouz would not be wearing the suit during the flash-forward Gotham finale, despite playing Bruce Wayne throughout the entire series. Instead, an actor with a larger stature would be filmed physically in the suit, while Mazouz would provide the voice and facial expressions.

What’s even more exciting is that there won’t just be a scene or two of Batman in the series finale of the show. During a recent interview, Gotham star Cameron Monaghan, who plays Jeremiah Valeska, said that there would be an entire Batman-centric episode.

“I will say we’ve been given certain liberties in this final season that we haven’t been given before that’s going to make itself pretty apparent as you watch it,” Monaghan said. “All I’ll say is when you have an episode that’s a full-on Batman episode running around in the future, you’re going to have characters that you’ll expect to see. I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say at this point that it’s 10 years in the future — that’s been talked about openly by the producers and showrunners – I don’t want to say exactly what my role in that is, but it was kick ass. It’s one of the coolest opportunities I’ve ever had.”

What do you think of Gotham‘s potential Batsuit? Let us know in the comments!

The next episode of Gotham is set to air on Thursday, March 21st at 8 pm ET on FOX.

