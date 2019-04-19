‘Gotham’s Jim Gordon Steps Into Iconic Comic Role

The entire point of Gotham has always been to tell the origin stories of the most popular characters in Batman lore, eventually turning them into the comic-accurate heroes and villains that we’ve come to love over the years. Finally, in next week’s series finale, most of those characters will fulfill those long-awaited identities. However, one of Gotham City’s biggest heroes got a head start in Thursday’s penultimate episode.

For the majority of Batman comics, Jim Gordon has been better known as Commissioner Gordon, the man in charge of the entire Gotham City Police Department. When Gotham began, Jim was just a detective, and he eventually rose to the rank of Captain as the series progressed. In Thursday’s episode, he finally became the commissioner.

In order to become commissioner, Jim had to first save the city from the brink of annihilation. Bane and Nyssa al Ghul attacked Gotham and tried their best to keep it from ever rejoining the mainland. However, thanks to the efforts of Jim Gordon, Bruce Wayne, and the rest of the city’s heroes, that didn’t exactly work out.

By the end of the penultimate episode, Gordon had helped bring peace to the city and unify Gotham with the rest of the country once again. This move definitely bolstered his resume enough to get him promoted to commissioner once order had been restored.

The series finale will take place a decade after the events of this episode, with a full-on Batman roaming around the streets. This will give Jim plenty of time to really come into his own as Gotham City’s police commissioner, and grow a certain mustache that everyone is waiting to see.

The final episode of Gotham airs on Thursday, April 25th at 8 pm ET on FOX.

