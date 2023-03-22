Gotham Knights "Under Pressure" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Under Pressure", the third episode of the first season of Gotham Knights. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 28th following a new episode of Superman & Lois. At this point, the stakes are higher than ever for Turner Hayes and his unlikely allies as things go from bad to worse. With Batman dead, the Mutant Gang has been running amok in the streets of Gotham — and now they've set their sights on the Founder's Gala, something that will force the fugitives to come out of hiding to save the day. You can check out the preview for yourself below as well as the official synopsis for the episode.

TAKING DOWN THE MUTANT GANG — After their leader is taken down by Carrie (Navia Robinson), the Mutant Gang retaliates against Gotham by taking hostages at the annual Founder's Gala, forcing Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) to come out of hiding to save the people of Gotham. Elsewhere, Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) infiltrates the GCPD after the team uncovers a possible connection between the Court of Owls and the death of another Wayne family member. Lastly, Harvey makes a big decision about his future. Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams.

Gotham Knights will feature the "tragic version" of Harvey Dent/Two-Face's origin story.

In Gotham Knights, Dent is played by Supernatural alum Misha Collins and while the series will start with Harvey Dent, it will eventually see the lawman take a villain turn. According to Collins, it's a journey that will get into the "tragic version" of his story.

"It's a pinch me moment for an actor because you get to take this character who was like a champion of the underdog and he's fighting for justice in the city of Gotham to slowly unraveling he has identity dysmorphia," Collins told Today. "We get into his traumatic childhood and all of the ill events to him actually having this psychic break that causes him to become Two Face. So, that's actually like the tragic version of the story. It's pretty great."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Under Pressure" airs March 28th.