‘Gotham’ Season 4 Fall Finale Previews Teases Return Of Jerome

FOX has released an official teaser for next week’s fall finale of Gotham, titled “Queen Takes Knight” and featuring the return of fan-favorite psychpath (and possible future Joker) Jerome.

Unsurprisingly, The Penguin takes center stage in much of the teaser, acting as he has as the fulcrum for much of season 4’s action — but by now he is at war with the GCPD rather than keeping them cowed to his whim.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, after having given up his role as the city’s dark protector early in the season, Bruce seems keen to get back on the streets next week — even if it means making things pretty awkward with Alfred.

Along the way, while the trailer doesn’t play it up, there will apparently be a bigger push to try and find the Butch that might be left inside of Grundy.

You can check it out above, and the official synopsis below.

Things get complicated when Carmine Falcone comes to town; Alfred tries to get through to Bruce; Nygma struggles to gain control over The Riddler persona; Tabitha attempts to make Grundy remember his past; a familiar smile resurfaces in Gotham.

Gotham airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. “Queen Takes Night” will debut on December 7.