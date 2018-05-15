‘Gotham’s Robin Lord Taylor Reveals How Thursday’s Finale Will Set Up Season 5

Gotham was officially renewed for a fifth and final season on FOX, which means we will get 13 more episodes to see how the this week’s cataclysmic event will shake out, and give birth to the classic Batman story that we all know and love.

This weekend, at Heroes and Villains FanFest in Nashville, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak exclusively with Gotham star Robin Lord Taylor, who has portrayed Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin, since the first episode of the series in 2014. When the topic of the conversation shifted to Thursday’s finale, and the No Man’s Land story that will lead to the show’s final season, Taylor only had one word for what’s coming next: Apocalypse.

“You know, it’s pretty much apocalypse,” Taylor told us of the finale. “We’ve all sort of decided that’s where Gotham City is going after the wrath of Jeremiah. That’s so exciting to all of us because then, in an apocalyptic scenario, all of the power structures shift. Certain people fall out, some people come back. You know, it’ll be interesting to see where Oswald lands in all of that, as it will be interesting for any of the other characters. I think, as if Gotham wasn’t apocalyptic enough, we’re going extra apocalyptic, you know?”

For those who aren’t familiar with the comics, No Man’s Land is a story that sees Gotham City torn to the ground from a devastating earthquake, and left to its own devices as the villains and psychopaths take over the city. The show’s version will be a little different than that.

As we’ve seen over the last couple of episodes, the TV take on No Man’s Land will be caused by Jeremiah, who wants to rebuild the entire city in his image. To do this, he tricked Bruce Wayne into giving him funding to create self-sustaining power generators, which actually double as explosives that can turn the city into rubble.

When Season 5 eventually arrives, likely in early 2019, the final episodes will see the heroes of Gotham bring the city back to life, and young Bruce will finally complete his transition into the Caped Crusader.

Gotham‘s Season 4 finale is titled “A Dark Knight: No Man’s Land,” and is set to air on Thursday, May 17 at 8pm ET on FOX.