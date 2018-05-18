‘Gotham’ Just Killed One of its Original Characters

In a tragic, twist-filled season finale, Gotham killed off one its original characters, once and for all.

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

Sadly, about halfway through tonight’s episode of Gotham, Butch Gilzean, a.k.a. Solomon Grundy, met his final end. It doesn’t seem as though he’s going to be coming back from this one, unfortunately.

The death came as a massive twist, culminating the stories of Butch, Tabitha, and Penguin from the past several episodes. If you recall, Butch was helping Penguin so that the villain would get Hugo Strange to change him back to his normal self, shedding the Grundy appearance he was given from Slaughter Swamp. The plan worked, and Strange fixed Butch, but he wasn’t safe for long.

With a tear in his eye, Penguin told Butch that he saw him as a friend, and he was “truly sorry.” He then pulled a gun and shot Butch in the chest, watching as he bled out in front of Tabitha.

This seems like a bit of a shock, but Penguin was playing the long con. This was all in response to Tabitha killing his mother a couple of seasons ago. Despite the fact that he liked Butch, he wanted Tabitha to lose the one person she truly loved, just like he had to do.

Butch came back from the dead once before, after Barbara shot him in the head at the end of Season 3. Unfortunately this doesn’t be the same type of situation, as the camera went back to Butch later on and showed the blood dripping from his mouth.

It’s safe to say he’s gone for good.

Did you see that Gotham death coming? Are you sad to see Butch make his exit? Let us know what you think in the comments below!