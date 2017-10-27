‘Gotham’ Character’s Biggest Secret Revealed

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

Gotham fans got a scare in the second half of tonight’s episode when new villain Professor Pyg (Michael Cerveris) slid a knife across the throat of Harvey Bullock. For a few minutes, it felt like the fan-favorite character may have actually been killed off the show.

Thankfully that wasn’t the case, but Harvey did admit to something that he’d been hiding for some time. After Jim accused Harvey of being dirty, the latter confirmed that it was all true. Harvey has been taking taking money from Penguin.

For as long as Gotham as been on the air, Jim Gordon and Harvey Bullock have been the two cops in the GCPD to stand up for what’s right. They’ve held onto their morals longer than anyone else in their department, even if Harvey has spent much of the season trying to convince Jim to let Penguin’s antics slide and hold out for the long con.

As it turns out, he was taking money from the villain the entire time, which explains why he put so much effort into telling Jim that it was all okay. Fortunately, Harvey wasn’t totally corrupt, as he explained that he had only been taking the money because working with Penguin was ordered by the commissioner. Since he had bills to pay, he felt there was no reason why he couldn’t make a couple of extra bucks doing what he had to do anyway.

No matter what the reason, Jim shut down Harvey’s deal immediately. He knows that Pyg only went after Harvey because he was dirty, and Gordon isn’t going to have his partner end up dead, like so many others, at the hands of Professor Pyg.

Gotham airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.