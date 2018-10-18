‘Gotham’ Star Reveals Glimpse Of Part Of Bane’s Costume

Shane West just can’t help himself; just days after being (possibly) spotted in wardrobe as Bane for a cast photo, the Gotham actor has shared a teasery shot of the notorious Bat-villain’s glove.

With the fallout from “No Man’s Land” and more planned for the final season of Gotham, there is a lot for fans to look forward to, but little has been more tantalizing to long-time comic book hardcores than the idea of Gotham‘s take on Bane.

You can see West’s photo below.

Got a little message yesterday with my brekkie….😏 @Gotham pic.twitter.com/ortqfddrH2 — Shane West (@shanewest) October 16, 2018

Those gloves might actually be the most accurate-to-the-comics version of Bane’s gloves yet to come to live action. While the character has appeared in Batman & Robin and The Dark Knight Rises, both of those had stylized versions of the costume that were designed to work within the movie’s world.

West’s post, though, shows a pair of gloves nearly identical to the ones Bane was wearing in Batman #497, the infamous “Breaking of the Bat” issue in which he joined the pantheon of some of Batman’s greatest villains.

Earlier this month at New York Comic Con, it was confirmed that West would in fact be playing Gotham‘s version of Bane.

West is going to be playing a character named Eduardo Dorrance, who is a former Army friend of Jim Gordon’s. He returns to the city after No Man’s Land and seems helpful at first, but Dorrance doesn’t turn out to be the man anyone expects. In the comics, Edmund Dorrance is the name of Bane’s father, King Snake, and it sounds as though Gotham will be using that name to introduce the popular Batman villain.

During a recent visit to the set of Gotham, ComicBook.com spent some time talking with executive producer John Stephens, who told us a bit about introducing Bane and the other villains of Season 5.

“I don’t think we were ever really aesthetic about putting in new characters,” Stephens said. “If we kind of wanted to do one, we would throw it in anyway, a canon character. Certainly the character that Shane [West] is coming into to play is the character that we had been waiting to use, because we know we wanted one more big, canon character who was going to come in and make a splash, and he does, entirely. But there’s other characters, too, you mentioned Man Bat of it all, or you just sit and have random episodes and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to put Magpie in this episode.’ So Magpie comes in and she does a great job. So there’s more of that sort of throughout.”

During the Gotham panel at New York Comic Con, it was revealed that the show would be putting a spin on the traditional Bane/Batman story. Rather than breaking Bruce Wayne’s back in a fight, Eduardo will actually break the back of Alfred.

Are you excited to see Shane West make his debut as Bane in Gotham‘s final season? Let us know in the comments!