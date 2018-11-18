‘Gotham’ Season 5 Promo Gives Selina a Major Catwoman Upgrade

Gotham fans got their first real look at the show’s upcoming final season on Tuesday night when FOX aired a “sneak peek” promo during a new episode of The Gifted. While most of the attention in the teaser was placed on characters like Bruce Wayne, Jeremiah, and Bane, we also got a very quick shot of Selina Kyle, who was sporting a massive Catwoman reference.

About 25 seconds into the trailer, Selina (Camren Bicondova) can be seen very briefly, and the camera is close up on her face. Instead of her normal eyes, Selina now has a set of green, glowing, cat-like eyes, teasing her future as Catwoman.

Throughout the first four seasons of Gotham, Selina has been getting closer and closet to becoming the iconic Batman antagonist. It started with the leather outfit, and slowly progressed to a whip and group of stray cats tending to her wounds. Given that Gotham’s fifth season will be helping transition each of the major characters into their classic comic book counterparts, it’s safe to assume that we’ll see even more Catwoman evolution as the season progresses.

Bruce and Selina’s relationship will likely play a large role in the creation of Catwoman this season. During a visit to the set of Gotham earlier this fall, star David Mazouz told ComicBook.com that their situation will take a major step backward when Selina returns to the city.

“She is the biggest factor for Bruce in the beginning of the season, getting her better,” said Mazouz. “And Bruce will find a way to get her better but the means which he does so, they turn out to be not so great, they turn out to put a huge dent in her and Bruce’s relationship and they kind of… Bruce has to make this very fateful decision at the end of episode two and that decision will have implications that will stretch to the end of the season.”

Back in July, when we talked with Mazouz at San Diego Comic-Con, he told us that Bruce’s call to save the city of Gotham will eventually overtake his need to help Selina.

“He’s gonna be out there helping people,” he sad. “At the beginning, he’s going to be very concerned with Selina, because we know what happened with her. So that’s going to be a big struggle, how to help her if there’s any way he can help her. Eventually, he’s going to realize that the GCPD, Jim Gordon has been so desperately trying to hold this light to Gotham, literally and metaphorically. To show the villains that there are good people, to show the good people that there are people to protect them. But eventually, as we all know, that’s not gonna be enough, and Bruce is going to see that. He’s going to look at people like Penguin, and look at people who are the roots of corruption and the roots of abuses of power and realize that only somebody like Batman can take them down. He’s going to become what he needs to become.”

Gotham‘s fifth and final season will premiere on Thursday, January 3, 2019 on FOX.