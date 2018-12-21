New ‘Gotham’ Final Season Poster Revealed

Gotham‘s newest season is getting closer and closer, and a new poster is setting a pretty ominous tone.

Fox recently debuted a new poster for the series, which shows a rainy City Hall with a mayoral poster for Oswald Cobblepott/Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) on the ground nearby.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Gotham viewers, this final season premiere will surely be a little bittersweet, even as fans fought pretty hard to help make Season 5 a reality. And as it turns out, that’s a sentiment that some of the show’s cast members definitely share.

“Geez. What’s it like going through this? It’s hard,” David Mazouz, who plays the show’s Bruce Wayne, told reporters during a recent visit to the set. “I have this tendency to live in the moment, I’ve kind of found that about myself so I’m not really, like even though I try to, which I don’t often, even when I try to, it’s kind of hard to realize that this is really almost it and we’re really coming to a close and this era, defining era of my life, has almost ended. You know, we just had our very last scene in Wayne Manor yesterday with Sean [Pertwee] which is just weird to think about because I had so many, I mean, I probably spent cumulative weeks in there.

“So it’s hard, and very nostalgic, but again, I don’t know.” Mazouz continued. “I’m saying that I feel like that’s the answer I’m supposed to give but really I’m just kind of living in the moment, living day-by-day and I don’t think it’s really going to hit me until it’s actually over. If that makes any sense.”

But even with all of those sad emotions, it sounds like the final season will absolutely exceed fans’ expectations.

“We’ve run out of time so we might as well throw it in at the end there. In a reasonably well-constructed way.” Ben McKenzie, who stars as Jim Gordon, told reporters. “I don’t think we’re just throwing things at the wall we’ve created- I think John Stevens and the writers have created a pretty great- not just template in No Man’s Land for sort of all hell to literally and figuratively break loose. But also a plan throughout those 10 episodes to sprinkle in all those things the fans want to see in a way that pays off. A way that doesn’t just seem like lip service that actually feels like it’s part of the 98 episodes we would’ve done in the course of five years.”

How do you feel about Gotham‘s final season premiere date? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Gotham will premiere on January 3rd on Fox.