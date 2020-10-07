Halloween 2020: Sofia Vergara Shows Off Wonder Woman Costume in Modern Family Throwback

✖

The best part about Halloween is always the costumes, and there's nothing more enjoyable than taking a glimpse at what celebrities decide to dress up as on October 31st. We've seen a lot of fun looks today and our favorites are, of course, the superheroes. John Legend dressed up as Spidey and he's not the only celeb rocking a heroic style. Sofia Vergara, who is best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family, posted a throwback photo with her sitcom castmate, Julie Bowen. Bowen is rocking a football look while Vergara dons the iconic Wonder Woman costume.

"Try to have a happy covid Halloween everyone!!😣 Stay Safe!!!!😷😷😷," Vergara posted. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram Try to have a happy covid Halloween everyone!!😣 Stay Safe!!!!😷😷😷 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Oct 31, 2020 at 10:18am PDT

If you're a fan of Julie Bowen Halloween content, then we have some good news for you: she's one of the stars of Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween. The two reunited for the first time since 1996's Happy Gilmore. The movie also stars Kevin James, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph. Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill with a script that Sandler co-wrote with Tim Herlihy. Sandler also produced the film alongside Kevin Grady and Allen Covert.

Hubie Halloween also hilariously poked fun at Harley Quinn. During the movie, three women who work at the news station are all dressed in Harley Quinn's Suicide Squad outfit, and later a little girl is seen trick or treating in the outfit. Unfortunately, the woman who played the news anchor ended up getting fired for accepting the role.

As for Wonder Woman, the character is expected to be seen onscreen again soon in Wonder Woman 1984. The movie is currently scheduled for a December release, but there's a good chance it'll get pushed back again. You can read the movie's synopsis here: "In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana comes into conflict with two formidable foes—media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva / Cheetah, while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor."

