Harley Quinn Nominated for Three Critics Choice Super Awards

Nominations for the Critics Choice "Super Awards" were announced today and shows like Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Walking Dead were included in some big categories. The awards honor superhero, science fiction/fantasy, horror, action, and animation movies and series. Other favorite nominees include The Boys, Riverdale, and Supernatural. However, one show we are especially excited to see on the list is Harley Quinn, the animated series that had its first two seasons on DC Universe that will soon move to HBO Max. The show is up for Best Animated Series, Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series (Kaley Cuoco), and Best Voice Actor in an Animated Series (J.B. Smoove). The series' showrunner, Patrick Schumacker, took to Twitter today to celebrate the news.

"Congrats to cast and crew of @dcharleyquinn, nominated for Best Animated Show, along with best voice actress/actor nominees Kaley Cuoco and @ohsnapjbsmoove," Schumacker tweeted. You can check out his post below:

For Best Animated Series, Harley Quinn is going up against Archer, BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, Central Park, Rick and Morty, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. You can check out the full list of nominees here.

Schumacker and fellow showrunner Justin Halpern spoke with ComicBook.com about Harley Quinn's Season 3 renewal and said they have to get to work on the new episodes in earnest.

"We have to fill out the writing staff. Fortunately, quite a few of the writers that were with us for Seasons 1 and 2 are available still, possibly to their chagrin," Schumacker said. "But we are going to be looking for new voices for this season because we will have holes to fill, and new points of view that we will be looking for specifically moving forward. I think that's the immediate step is solidifying who our staff is going to be moving forward."

During a recent interview with SYFY, showrunner Halpern confirmed that they won't break up Harley and Ivy in the third season.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together.' It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

Harley Quinn is available to stream on HBO Max. Season 3 does not yet have a release date, but the producers are hopeful the show will be ready before the end of 2021.