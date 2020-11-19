Star Wars: The Mandalorian Nominated for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series at Critics Choice Super Awards

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian receives nominations in two categories at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, including Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series. The special event — honoring the most "fan-obsessed" titles across film and television in the genres of action and animation, horror, science fiction/fantasy, and superhero — comes after the first season of the Jon Favreau-created Star Wars series earned 15 nominations at this year's 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series. The Disney+ series, which is now airing its acclaimed second season on the streaming service, took home seven Emmys, including the prize for Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

The Mandalorian is a nominee in the Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series category alongside Outlander (Starz), Raised by Wolves (HBO Max), Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access), Upload (Amazon), and What We Do in the Shadows (FX).

Pedro Pascal, who plays the eponymous armored bounty hunter Din Djarin, is nominated for Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series. Nominees in the category include Robbie Amell (Amazon's Upload), Travis Fimmel (HBO Max's Raised by Wolves), Sam Heughan (Starz' Outlander), Kayvan Novak (FX's What We Do in the Shadows), Nick Offerman (FX on Hulu's Devs), and Patrick Stewart (CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard).

Other Disney+ titles to receive nominations include the live-action Mulan and The One and Only Ivan, which were released on the streaming service earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also nominated in multiple categories is Pixar's Soul, which will skip theaters and premiere on Disney+ at no additional cost to subscribers on Christmas Day.

The streaming service scores a total of 15 nominations at the first-ever Critics Choice Super Awards, which will air a remotely-recorded special television presentation with hosts Kevin Smith (Comic Book Men) and Dani Fernandez (Natural Selection) on January 10 at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW Network. The ceremony will also be available to stream for free via The CW App and cwtv.com starting on January 11.

A complete list of nominees in all categories can be found here.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiere on Disney+ every Friday. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.