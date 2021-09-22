HBO Max Partnering With Scener For Live Watch Party Debut of Doom Patrol Season 3 Premiere

The wait is almost over for the return of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol. Doom Patrol Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released, Premiere Date Revealed arrives on Thursday, September 23rd and now HBO Max is teaming up with Scener for a live watch party debut of the season premiere. Fans will be able to join Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, and Michelle Gomez for a live watch party event on Thursday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET featuring a live Q&A with the cast and crew followed by an immersive viewing experience where fans can chat live over synchronized playback of the first episode of Season 3.



“Doom Patrol has risen to the top of HBO Max’s most-watched original series and it’s the DC community that has driven this,” Pia Barlow, SVP Program Marketing, HBO Max said in a statement. “They truly capture the meaning of fandom and we’re always dedicated to putting them first. Scener provides an immersive community-centric experience unlike any other – our continued partnership showcases just how important co-watching is for gathering and reaching more viewers and has become a pillar for streaming entertainment.”



New and current HBO Max subscribers – yes, an HBO Max subscription is required – can join the watch party event by RSVPing at scener.com/doompatrol before the event. The event will be open for users on both mobile and desktop devices and users on Windows, Mac, or Chromebook devices will see the full, synchronized episode playback alongside fan reactions, cast and crew introduction, and more using Scener’s free extension from the Chrome Web Store. Fans will also be able to create their own private watch parties with friends with a customized Doom Patrol experience on Scener.com beginning September 22nd.



“People are always looking to build shared time around movie screenings and the shows they love–co-watching continues to be at the forefront of this experience, especially for genre-obsessed fan communities,” sJoe Braidwood, co-founder, and chief operating officer at Scener said. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max for our fourth watch party premiere to give fans the exclusive opportunity to connect with each other and the talent behind some of DC’s most beloved characters. This breathes life into the virtual viewing experience and was the very reason we created Scener.”



This isn’t the first time HBO Max has teamed up with Scener for a special watch party event. Earlier this year, the streamer partnered with Scener for a special screening of Zack Snyder’s Justice League as well. At that time, Braidwood told ComicBook.com that he was honored that Scener is able to be part of these entertainment sharing moments in a time when people are still wary of being in too close of contact due to the ongoing pandemic.



“I think ultimately it’s better for the fans, you know, it’s great that you don’t have to be in a room full of other people that can expose you to the pandemic,” Braidwood said. “But even so, giving people the choice, at the end of the day consumers want to watch their favorite content at a price that is reasonable to them on their own terms in a way that gives them the most joy, and it’s just an honor to be a part of that.”



Scener’s Doom Patrol Season 3 premiere watch party takes place Thursday, September 23rd at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. To RSVP for the Doom Patrol Season 3 watch party event, head to scener.com/doompatrol. Attendees must have an HBO Max subscription in order to join the event and can visit HBOMax.com to sign up. To learn more about Scener and to join more watch parties, visit www.scener.com.