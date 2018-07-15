Henry Cavill Would Have Changed His Facial Hair if He Knew About ‘Justice League’ Reshoots

Henry Cavill’s mustache in Justice League is infamous at this point, and the actor admits he might change things if he had known how infamous it would become.

The mustache was a byproduct of Cavill’s work on Mission: Impossible Fallout, which he filmed right after Justice League. Unfortunately, Justice League needed reshoots while Mission Impossible was still filming, so Cavill couldn’t shave it off. In a new interview with Square Mile, Cavill admits he might have chosen a different look for Fallout if he had known what it would become.

“Had I known the Justice League reshoots were coming I’d have probably made a different choice,” Cavill said.

Warner Bros would then have to go in and take out the mustache digitally from the reshot footage, but only had a few months to do so. They needed more time to make it completely seamless, and ultimately there were mixed reviews about the final footage that ended up in theaters.

Cavill actually enjoyed having the mustache for a bit, as it provided some welcome camouflage out in public.

“After shaving it, “I was in America for, I think, three hours, and I had been asked for eight photographs,” Cavill said. “When I sat down in a restaurant I was like, ‘wow, I forgot what it was like’.”

Mission: Impossible Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie has also gone on record saying that they did try and accommodate Justice League. McQuarrie teased all will be revealed on an upcoming podcast with Empire, but in the meantime wants it clear they tried to work with Warner Bros. to make it happen. “I will talk about that in detail with @ChrisHewitt on the @empiremagazine spoiler podcast. The short answer: We made every effort to accommodate JL without negatively impacting our movie. There’s was nothing we could do.”

You can find the official description for Mission” Impossible Fallout below.

“The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout crashes into theaters on July 27, 2018. Justice League is on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital now.