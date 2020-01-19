Henry Cavill Shows Kansas City Chiefs Love During NFL’s Championship Weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs already have Patrick Mahomes playing like Superman, but they can also count Superman as a fan. Well, at least Henry Cavill‘s Superman. Today, some fans were surprised to find out that the star is a big Chiefs supporter after he posted a spiffy winter hat on social media. This isn’t the first time he’s proudly displayed some Chiefs gear on Instagram, but with the AFC Title Game going on right now, it takes on a new prominence. Right now, the game is going back and forth as the Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans battle to see who will be representing their conference in the Super Bowl. The Titans are a bit of a Cinderella team, making it here after winning all their games since Wild Card weekend. However, this is looked at as a prime opportunity for Kansas City to make it to the big game after coming up just short last year against the New England Patriots.

Still, fans are confused how a U.K. native ended up being a fan of a team in Kansas City in the first pace. Well, on an appearance with Rich Eisen, Cavill told the world how he ends up being a Chiefs supporter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Spending a lot of time in America, learning to enjoy football, I realized I had to choose a team,” Cavill told the host. “It’s never wise to choose a team based on who your partner is, because what if you fall out? It’s also good to have some rivalry in the house anyway. I was trying to think of something that would always stick. I figured Superman’s from Kansas. I was playing Superman at the time. It just kind of made sense to me.”

View this post on Instagram Let’s Gooooooo!!! @Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #KansasCityChiefs #NFL A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jan 19, 2020 at 11:31am PST

“Steelers was my next choice, for obvious reasons,” Cavill added. “But yes, I just figured that’s going to be somewhere where I feel a very close connection with that character and therefore a close connection with where he’s from.”

So, it turns out Superman was a huge factor in deciding his personal fandom. It looks like he may have made a great choice in that regard. Patrick Mahomes is an absolute dynamo at QB and the team looks poised to compete for years to come. Who knows, the Superman actor could be making a trip to the Super Bowl to see his team.

Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports