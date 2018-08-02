‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Director Reveals the Real Story Behind ‘Justice League’ Mustache Drama

A topic of conversation that has dominated movie goers’ discussions over the last year has centered around Henry Cavill, his roles in Justice League and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and the infamous mustache.

Studio sources indicated that Warner Bros. wanted Cavill to shave his mustache for Justice League reshoots, but that Paramount wouldn’t allow it because they were will filming the new Mission: Impossible movie. But that seems it might not be the case, and now we have a classic situation of “he said, she said” on our hands.

While speaking on the Empire Film Podcast, Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Chris McQuarrie revealed his side of #MustacheGate, adding new wrinkles to this bizarre Hollywood saga.

“So, Henry Cavill came to me on the first day and he had just finished filming Nomis. So had a big beard and a mustache and he trimmed it back to the look you now know,” said McQuarrie, who approved of the look because he didn’t look like Superman but instead reminded him of Clark Gable.

Then Justice League producer Charles Robin called McQuarrie and told him that he needed assistance on their dilemma, asking to shave Cavill’s mustache for their reshoots. McQuarrie wanted to help but also needed to preserve their own production, so he spoke with fellow Mission: Impossible producer Jake Myers.

“And the suggested was made through channels that we shave the mustache, Henry begin to grow the mustache back, and they would give us the resources to digitally replace, to fill in Henry’s mustache,” Cavill said. “Like it or not… A fake mustache in close up on a 75 millimeter lens is never going to look like anything but a fake mustache in close up on a 75 millimeter lens.”

But they came up with a compromise when Jake Myers calculated how much it would cost to do every scene Cavill would film with a digital mustache added later via special effects artists, and came up with a $3 million budget.

“We said yes, here’s what we’ll do. Give us the $3 million and we’ll shut down, and that will give Henry Cavill the time to grow his mustache back.”

At this point, someone from Paramount Pictures caught wind of the discussion and put their foot down, saying they weren’t going to shut down their movie over Henry Cavill’s facial hair, no matter the money Warner Bros. was throwing at them.

McQuarrie reiterated that he never wanted Justice League to fail or for this problem to set the movie back, and that he wants everyone to succeed in this business. But he had to make a choice for the integrity of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which meant the mustache had to remain.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is now playing in theaters.