The Huntress Rumored For DC Comics’ ‘Birds of Prey’ Movie

Warner Bros. is working on bringing DC’s Birds of Prey to the big screen, and it seems the Huntress will be part of the team.

The film will be a bit different from the Birds of Prey team fans know in the comics, as Harley Quinn will be one of the members. According to Omega Underground, one of the other characters on the team will be the Huntress, making a team of Harley, Huntress, and Batgirl.

Nothing else has been confirmed at this point, but if the Huntress is going to make her debut in the movie-verse she will likely be based on the 2nd Huntress Helena Bertinelli. The first Huntress was Helena Wayne, but that character is part of DC’s Earth 2. She’s made various appearances over the years, returning as Huntress when DC reinstituted the multiverse and is the child of Batman and Catwoman.

The one most are familiar with though is Helena Bertinelli’s version, which has been the de-facto Huntress in the main DC universe for some time now. Bertinelli’s mission started out as one of revenge after her family, which is involved in organized crime, is assassinated. She eventually comes into conflict with Batman, and while she eventually becomes a hero, her methods are always a bit edgier and more brutal than Bats would prefer.

These days she’s a former member of Spyral and is once again part of the Birds of Prey team.

Huntress has been one of the trademark members of the team in the comics, alongside Batgirl and Black Canary. Some may be surprised then that Harley will be a member of the team in the movie, but looking at it from WB’s standpoint, it makes sense, as aside from Wonder Woman Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is their most bankable star. Including her in the film only makes sense financially.

There is also a Batgirl film in development, and a Birds of Prey project might be the way for DC to introduce her before her solo movie takes shape.

Huntress would be a well-received addition to the DC movieverse, but we’ll just have to wait and see if this project ends up panning out.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21, while Shazam! hits on April 5, 2019. Wonder Woman 2 is slated to hit on November 1, 2019.