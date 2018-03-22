‘iZombie’: ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Star Rachel Bloom Guest Stars in “My Really Fair Lady” Synopsis

The CW has released a synopsis for “My Really Fair Lady”, the upcoming sixth episode of iZombie‘s fourth season.

The episode will serve as a sort of mini crossover between The CW‘s slate of shows, with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star Rachel Bloom guest starring. It’s unclear exactly how much of a role Bloom herself will end up having in the episode, considering the fact that her character’s brains are eaten by Liv Moore (Rose McIver). But it’s safe to expect some sort of unique hilarity to ensue, considering the award-winning performance that Bloom has brought to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

This iZombie appearance will mark Bloom’s second foray into The CW’s DC Comics-related shows in as many years. Last year, Bloom wrote the delightful song “Super Friends”, which Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist performed in the Flash/Supergirl musical crossover.

The episode will also see Ravi (Rahul Kohli) and Peyton (Aly Michalka) having some sort of storyline together, something that will probably pique the interests of some iZombie fans (especially after the multiple mentions about their chemistry in recent episodes).

And it sounds like Blaine (David Anders) will be in some new predicament, although there’s no telling exactly what that would be. Between Blaine’s dark dealings with Fillmore-Graves, and the fact that his father has turned into a sort of zombie religious zealot, there are certainly plenty of possibilities.

“Yeah he’s got dealings with Fillmore-Graves, he’s got dealings with coyotes, he’s got dealings with everybody.” Anders told reporters during a set visit last year. “It’s a lot of moving parts. It’s like a game of Risk so, yeah. God I’d love to tell you so much.”

You can check out the synopsis for “My Really Fair Lady” below.

RACHEL BLOOM (“CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND”) GUEST STARS — Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm) investigate the murder of a pretentious theater actor (guest star Rachel Bloom “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Meanwhile, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) makes a huge sacrifice for Peyton (Aly Michalka). Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) makes a startling discovery.

Malcolm Goodwin and Robert Knepper also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Graham Norris.

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “My Really Fair Lady” will air on April 9th.