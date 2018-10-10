‘Suicide Squad’ Writer Says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Nailed What the Squad Should Be

Fans of Marvel and DC alike received quite the surprise on Tuesday afternoon when it was announced that former Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn, who was fired from Marvel Studios for a series decade-old tweets, was writing (possibly directing) Suicide Squad 2.

While everyone certainly had their own thoughts on the subject, one of DC’s Suicide Squad writers felt that Gunn’s work on Guardians of the Galaxy made him a perfect fit for the team of DC villains. After all, much like the Guardians, the Squad is made up of misfits who band together for something greater than themselves.

After the news was made public, Suicide Squad writer Rob Williams took to Twitter to support Gunn’s potential take on the team.

“FWIW (for what it’s worth) – after writing something like 50 issues of Suicide Squad – the first Guardians movie pretty much tonally nailed what the Squad should be,” Williams wrote. With more villainy, yes. But that’s a volume dial switch from 9 to 10, really. It’s ALL about character.”

Williams actually posted several tweets about the hiring of Gunn for Suicide Squad 2. His initial response quoted a story about Gunn’s reported hiring, where he wrote, “Well, if this isn’t the best idea…”

Not long after that, when it was revealed that Gunn’s take might not even be a direct sequel, but instead a sort of brand new iteration of the team, Williams responded with, “As long as we get a great movie – fine.”

With Gunn writing the script for the new Suicide Squad movie, and potentially sitting in the director’s chair, there’s a good chance the film could look and feel a lot like his two previous Guardians of the Galaxy outings. That’s exactly what DC is hoping for.

