James Gunn Hilariously Drags Peacemaker’s Twitter Account

The Suicide Squad was released back in August, and it won’t be the last collaboration between DC and James Gunn. The director also helmed the upcoming Peacemaker series, which is set to see the return of John Cena in the titular role. The Suicide Squad‘s post-credit scene revealed that the new show will be a sequel rather than a prequel to the movie, and Gunn has been having some fun teasing the show on social media. This week, Peacemaker‘s official Twitter account posted some silly photos, and Gunn dragged them in the best way.

“as if you needed a reason to see why im the best dc hero #DCFanDome,” @DCpeacemaker wrote. “The third reason is definitely not that you’re good at graphic design,” Gunn joked. You can check out the fun posts below:

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker will feature The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. Recently, Gunn teased what fans can expect from the story.

“Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker‘s place in the DCEU timeline. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.”

As for DC FanDome, the event is returning this year with lots of exciting content on the line-up:

DC FanDome is taking place on October 16th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service in January.