Peacemaker: James Gunn Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Danielle Brooks

✖

Peacemaker is currently in production in Canada and the show is set to see the return of John Cena's Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad. The show is being helmed by James Gunn and features an exciting line-up of stars. In addition to Cena, the show is set to include Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Nhut Le has been cast as Judomaster, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. Agee has been taking a lot of photos during the production, which Gunn has been sharing. The actor's latest photo is of Brooks, who most fans know as Taystee from Orange Is the New Black.

“Danielle Brooks is a boss,” Agee wrote. “She is,” Gunn replied. You can check out the image in the tweet below:

This is not the first set photo to feature Brooks. Gunn also shared a fun group shot with the cast earlier this week. "Are you ready for what the #Peacemaker crew is cooking up?," Gunn captioned the post. "I don’t think they ready James," Brooks replied. It certainly sounds like the Peacemaker cast are enjoying themselves, which is getting us even more excited for the show!

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," John Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

Peacemaker is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022, but fans will get to see the character's debut when The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and on the streaming service on August 6th.