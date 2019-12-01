Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Named One of GQ’s Men of the Year

DC Films’ Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been named one of GQ’s men of the year. Momoa took to Instagram to share the news. “when i was told i was going to be one of the men of the year i was shocked and surprised but hopefully its because i’m busting my ass trying to stop single use plastics and kicking up dust trying to stop a telescope getting built on our sacred mountain in hawaii,” Momoa writes. “regardless. i look up to a lot of different people and if i have any impact on anyone like they do one me. then it’s to be an activist to do right with our voices follow our hearts. spread aloha. ohana is everything and have a beautiful time on this planet. i got a lot of work to do. we all do all my aloha.

“so stoked to be GQ Australia’s Man of the Year, thanks to @mojeanaria for presenting my award on the night. i couldn’t be there being it was thanksgiving and i was so thankful to be home with my ohana. Photographs by @Jesse_lizotte interview by @christensenmike and the issue is on newsstands from Dec 2 and on Apple News+ internationally. aloha j. i got one month left to rub this into my wife 🤣🤣🤣she’s still not buying it”

Momoa has been active in protesting the construction of a telescope on the Mauna Kea mountain. “Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else,” Momoa wrote on Instagram.

Momoa is fighting the construction alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will also soon be part of the DC Films family as Black Adam. “This is so much bigger than a telescope being built,” Johnson said. “This is humanity, these are human beings whose hearts are hurting, and I think any time situations like that come up… that’s our indication that we gotta stop. Let’s be considerate, let’s be empathetic, and let’s always take care of our people.”

