Jason Ritter Joins DC’s Lanterns (and May Be Tied to a Major Villain)

Lanterns has added Jason Ritter to the series in a role that may have ties to a major Green Lantern villain. According to Variety, the Matlock star will join former Deadwood actor Garret Dillahunt’s William Macon as his son Billy Macon. He’s described as a “good-looking charmer who does his father’s bidding. Capitalizing on his family’s reputation, he clings to his small-town ego and has everything to lose.”

Ritter currently stars opposite Kathy Bates in the CBS hit remake, recently renewed for a second season. He’ll also appear in the upcoming second season of Peacock’s Poker Face with Natasha Leone. He’s best known for his time on series like Joan of Arcadia and Parenthood, earning an Emmy nomination for his role.

Lanterns was greenlit for eight episodes back in June 2024, originally as a Max Original before fully moving to HBO. Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King are writing the series and executive producing. It is also part of James Gunn’s DC Studios push that kicked off with the release of Creature Commandos.

William Macon could be a placeholder for William Hand, who is better known as Black Hand, a classic Green Lantern foe. He first debuted in 1964 and was later rewritten after the release of the Green Lantern: Rebirth for the Blackest Night event. His origin shifted from a genius criminal who adopts his moniker as a reference to being the “black sheep” of the Hand family, later becoming obsessed with death.

His power was originally derived from a machine he created to absorb the Green Lanter’s power ring energy residue, but he later retired from his life of crime. In his return, his background was shifted from genius to the son of a coroner and mortician. This sparks his fascination with death, taxidermy, and later necrophilia. His energy-absorbing weapon was also updated, originating from fellow villain Atrocitus and connected to the Blackest Night.

He later becomes the embodiment of death during the event, represented by the black power ring. Depending on where the series goes, it could be interesting to see another take on the character for the new DC Studios efforts.

Lanterns will follow Hal Jordan and new recruit John Stewart as they investigate a Nebraska murder. They’ll be working alongside Kelly Macdonald’s Kerry, the town sheriff and wife to Ritter’s Billy. Dillahunt’s William Macon is described as a “modern cowboy William Macon, a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade.”

Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre will star as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively. Fans can expect a lot of Chuck Yeager in Chandler’s portrayal, but hopefully, Pierre will bring a lot of what we saw in Rebel Ridge to his take on Stewart.

