Creature Commandos Gets Official Premiere Date

Creature Commandos will be coming to your streaming devices just in time for the holiday season. When DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the new lineup of the DC Universe, it may have surprised fans to learn that the very first project wasn't going to be Superman. Instead, that distinction goes to the adult animated series Creature Commandos. Starring a cast of lesser-known DC characters, Creature Commandos is similar to the Suicide Squad as Amanda Waller sends the team of misfits off on missions too dangerous for human beings. Fans can now mark their calendars for the debut date of Creature Commandos.

Creature Commandos makes its debut on Max on Thursday, December 5th, followed by one episode weekly until the finale on January 16th. The official DC account on X (formerly Twitter) also shared the news, alongside a poster featuring the Creature Commandos cast. "On December 5th, everything will be declassified. The new Max Original Series from DC Studios #CreatureCommandos premieres exclusively on @StreamOnMax. More intel soon" the post reads, which you can see below.

On December 5th, everything will be declassified. The new Max Original Series from DC Studios #CreatureCommandos premieres exclusively on @StreamOnMax. More intel soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/iBmsBitM7K — DC (@DCOfficial) September 5, 2024

Creature Commandos star on DC variant covers

The stars of Creature Commandos are being highlighted on a set of variant covers from DC. As part of DC's November 2024 solicitations, the publisher revealed that there will be four Creature Commandos variant covers, which will be gracing that month's issues of Action Comics #1076, Batman and Robin #15, Batman/Superman: World's Finest #33, and Superman #20. This is in addition to the DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos title, which is being written by The Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian.

This is the latest look at Creature Commandos to be revealed via DC variant covers, with a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive reprint of Creature Commandos #1 featuring a new piece of key art from the series.

What is Creature Commandos about?

(Photo: DC Studios)

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they're your last, worst option.

The show stars Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.