John Cena Offered To Officiate James Gunn And Jennifer Holland’s Wedding In Full Peacemaker Gear

The Suicide Squad director and Peacemaker showrunner James Gunn recently revealed on social media that he got engaged to Jennifer Holland, the actor who plays Emilia Harcourt in both. Gunn and Holland have been dating since 2015, and their relationship tends to be fairly visible, since Gunn is a prolific social media user and between their home life and work projects, the pair are rarely apart for long. Shortly after the announcement, Peacemaker star John Cena joked that he would be willing to officiate their wedding in full Peacemaker wardrobe (minus, we assume, the helmet that he lost in a bet on a late night show).

If he were to do so, it wouldn’t be his first splashy wedding. He previously officiated one live on Today in 2018. But it seems that he was mostly just finding a playful way to reach out to a friend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the engagement tweet below.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1495491085178744834?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I think that it was my way of mixing what we have in the zeitgeist with a very personal moment,” Cena told People. “I care very deeply for both of them. Hell, they’re both tremendously in love with each other and I couldn’t be happier for people I care about to find genuine love, but in a greater scope, for anybody to find genuine love. I think it’s a great thing. I was just trying to be funny and it was genuine. I’m truly very happy for them and their relationship. They’re wonderful people and it’s really great when people have that in their life.”

Times are good for Gunn, who is currently working on Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 while preparing for the second season of Peacemaker, which was announced earlier this month. He has said that after Guardians, he plans to focus on television for a while, with several potential DC projects in the works at HBO Max.

Cena, meanwhile, seems to be having a great time on Peacemaker, and he certainly seems to love any old excuse to throw on the suit and say ridiculous things in character. So that could be fun for a while.

You can see Peacemaker‘s full first season on HBO Max now.