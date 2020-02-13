Joker Easter Egg Video Points Out the References You Missed

One of the joys of seeing a comic book movie brought to life for the big screen is seeing the ways in which it references decades of a character’s lore, with a new video released by Warner Bros. highlighting various Easter eggs in Joker that audiences might have missed on initial viewings. These details range from things like the use of a familiar font for Batman fans or more subtle references like actual crew member names being seen on a TV set, as well as details about the film’s production that viewers might not have been aware of. Check out the video of Joker Easter eggs below.

Earlier this week marked the end of a major chapter in the film’s journey, as the Academy Awards honored the film with Best Original Music Score and Best Actor for Hildur Guðnadóttir and Joaquin Phoenix, respectively. Joker earned 11 nominations in total, more than any other film this year, as audiences wondered what accolades the film would be awarded with at the celebration. Given how often comic book films are overlooked by prestigious awards organizations, to even earn these nominations was an impressive feat, elevating the world of comic book movies to a new level.

Back in 2016, Deadpool became a surprising success as it earned more than $700 million worldwide, marking a new era of R-rated comic book films, which helped inspire Logan and a Deadpool sequel. Joker may have initially seemed like a gamble, but with the R-rated film focusing on the iconic Batman villain going on to earn more than $1 billion worldwide, the critical acclaim only added to its accomplishments.

While the film was crafted under the notion of it being a standalone adventure, Phillips previously revealed he and Phoenix aren’t ruling out a follow-up film.

“When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up,” Phillips previously confirmed to Deadline. “But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance.”

Joker is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

