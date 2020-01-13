Joker Has More Oscar Nominations Than Batman: The Dark Knight

At long last, the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards have arrived and surprisingly enough, Joker leads the way with 11 nominations. It’s now the most-nominated comic book adaptation, edging out the acclaimed The Dark Knight. Christopher Nolan’s Christian Bale and Heath Ledger-starring Batman adaptation ended up tallying eight nominations at the 81st Academy Awards in 2009. It ended up winning two — a posthumous Best Supporting Actor nod for Ledge and Best Sound Editing. Other nominations for The Dark Knight included Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

In addition to a Best Picture nod, Joker earned more nominations on the talent side, including Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Director (Todd Phillips), and Best Original Music Score. Rounding out the movie’s 11 nominations include Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Joker began as an idea, an experiment really— could we take an “indie approach” to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us?” Phillips said in an Instagram post after this year’s Oscars nominations were announced. “Explore what we’re seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the filmmaking community have embraced the film and its message. #joker #oscars #1111”

Joker is now available wherever movies are sold.

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

What’s your favorite movie between Joker and The Dark Knight? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!