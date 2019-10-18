Joker Movie Crosses $600 Million, Joins Top 10 at Worldwide Box Office for 2019

Joker, the new Todd Phillips film that follows the origin story of Batman’s biggest foe, hit theaters earlier this month and it’s already beaten some box office records. The movie opened to a record number of theaters for an October release, beat Venom‘s previous Thursday night box office record for an October release, set a new record for a Monday box office in October, and became the top first-week October earner. The movie has now reached $600 million at the box office, making it one of the top ten grossing films of 2019 (so far).

Currently, Joker is ranked #10 for the year on Box Office Mojo’s worldwide list and #7 on the domestic list. Domestically, it’s only topped by Aladdin, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, and Avengers: Endgame. All of those movies have earned over $1 billion at the box office, so Joker still has a ways to go before it beats any of them.

On the worldwide list, Joker is also topped by The Wandering Earth, Ne Zha, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Joker‘s current numbers are already pretty close to those three films, so there’s a good chance it’ll earn more than them before it leaves theaters.

Joker was met with mostly positive reviews when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned the festival’s top prize. However, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score dropped down to 78% once it was screened again at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now it’s reached 68%. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, the audience score remains fairly high. Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis loved the film, calling it an “insane masterpiece.” You can read the full review here.

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler.

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.