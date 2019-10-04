AMC Theater Posts Letter Warning Joker Is Not Typical Comic Book Film

The majority of superhero films that have landed in theaters in the last few decades have been relatively tame affairs, but with Joker featuring graphic violence and exploring a much darker, disturbing tone than its counterparts, at least one AMC Theater has posted disclaimers to parents about the intense subject matter. The theater doesn’t appear to be taking extra precautions to prevent viewers from seeing the film, rather emphasizing the standards in place by the MPAA which requires R-rated films to be restricted to audiences over the age of 17 or be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Joker is in theaters now.

An audience member took to Twitter to share the above disclaimer, which reads, “This is not your typical comic book movie and is only intended for mature audiences.”

The disclaimer also shared the MPAA information, which reads, “Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language, and brief sexual images. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.”

While Deadpool and Deadpool 2 also feature graphic violence, earning their R ratings, the overall tone is much more comedic, feeling like a cartoon more than a grim depiction of violence. Joker, however, has a much more realistic tone, which could result in a more unsettling experience for younger viewers. Director of the film, Todd Phillips, previously shared how he feels his film handles violence responsibly, offering a much more realistic interpretation of the results of violent acts.

“Isn’t it a good thing to put real-world implications on violence?” Phillips shared with the audience after the New York Film Festival Joker screening, per Yahoo!. “Isn’t that a good thing to take away the cartoon element of violence that we’ve become so immune to? So I was a little surprised when it turns into that direction, that it seems irresponsible because to me it seems actually very responsible to make it feel real and make it that weight.”

He added, “It’s a complicated movie and I’ve said it before that I think it’s okay that’s it’s complicated. I didn’t imagine the level of discourse that it’s reached in the world honestly. I think it’s interesting. I think it’s okay that it sparks conversations and there are debates around it. The film is the statement and it’s great to talk about it but it’s much more helpful if you’ve seen it.”

