Superman Actor Henry Cavill Is Excited for Joker

Henry Cavill’s role in the DC Films world has been in a bizarre state in recent months, after a report last year claimed that the actor was out as Clark Kent/Superman. While it ultimately remains to be seen whether or not Cavill is done with the DC world, it’s clear that Cavill remains excited about the franchise’s upcoming films — including the Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker. After DC Comics co-president Jim Lee made a lengthy Instagram post praising Joker, Cavill commented that he “can’t wait to see” the film.

Joker stars Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a stand-up comedian whose descent into madness in a corrupt Gotham City turns him into the iconic villain. The film, which stands completely outside of the current DC Extended Universe continuity, recently earned a slew of positive reviews and an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

“We didn’t follow anything from the comic-books, which people are gonna be mad about,” director Todd Phillips explained in a previous interview. “We just wrote our own version of where a guy like Joker might come from. That’s what was interesting to me. We’re not even doing Joker, but the story of becoming Joker. It’s about this man.”

While Joker might be in a completely different continuity from Cavill’s time as Superman, the film’s success certainly doesn’t hurt the DC Films world as a whole, especially now that the focus seems to be on more character and creator-driven movies.

“Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn.” The Batman director Matt Reeves said in an interview earlier this year. “Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.