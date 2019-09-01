Joker Producer Says She “Literally Can’t Watch” Comic Book Movies

After press screenings and the film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier today, the buzz surrounding DC Comics‘ Batman spinoff Joker is starting to get bigger and bigger. Reactions indicate that the movie’s unflinching portrayal of violence combined with star Joaquin Phoenix‘s unique approach as the man who would become the Clown Prince of Crime all create an epic comic book movie unlike anything else in the genre. And that might be by design, as Joker producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff admitted that she’s not a huge fan of comic book movies in general.

Koskoff spoke with the Associated Press about Joker ahead of its premiere in October, explaining that typical comic book films are not her preference in cinema.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s not my preferred genre, the comic book genre,” Koskoff said. “I literally can’t watch those movies. I try but I can’t. I should but I can’t. But I love this movie. Even if I didn’t work on this movie I would love this movie.”

Joker does seem unlike most other comic movies with its approach as a character study as opposed to a series of events. Even actor Marc Maron came under fire for his claim that superhero films are made for “nerd childs” last week.

“I have some issues with [comic book movies] and I generally don’t like them,” Maron said on Conan. “I don’t wanna be bullied into seeing those movies. I’m a grown-up, I’m not seven, and I think those movies are for grown, male nerd childs.”

After getting boos from the audience on the talk show, Maron said explained that he doesn’t enjoy those movies and that their popularity prevents him easier access from films he actually likes.

“Now I gotta go travel 15-20 minutes to a smaller movie theater to see a grown-up movie with other grown-ups where we can all sit together and not understand the ending?” Baron joked.. “That’s part of the experience. Where you walk out and you’re like, ‘I don’t know, did the guy die? It’s not clear.’ That’s the kind of movie I enjoy. I’m not gonna be bullied by grown, nerd men. I just don’t go see them, I’m not interested. Maybe I overdid it a little bit.”

While Maron might not enjoy superhero movies, it sounds like many superhero fans will enjoy Joker. We’ll find out when the film premieres in theaters on October 4th.