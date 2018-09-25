Jon Hamm Says Batman Rumors Are “Exciting”

Jon Hamm has become a pretty prominent fancast to bring Batman to the big screen, and it sounds like the actor is loving every second of that.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hamm was asked about his previous comments regarding theoretically taking on the Batman role. As he revealed, he is happy to see his name even suggested, considering how much of a fan he is of the character.

“My God, yeah, it’s fun.” Hamm explained. “That’s a part of the culture we live in, and we’re making those movies more and more, but they’re also making more creatively and more originally. And sure, it’s always an exciting thing to have your name in the list so that’s great.”

For those who have been keeping up with the DC Comics rumor mill, this is surely an interesting notion, as previous rumors suggested that Hamm wanted to “steal” the Batman role away from Ben Affleck. This sparked a bit of fan push to see Hamm take on the role, or the role of iconic Batman antagonist Hush. But as Hamm revealed in an interview earlier this month, he hasn’t been attached to the role in any sort of official context.

“It depends on the script, what the story is,” Hamm revealed. “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I have read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I am pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they are done well.”

“I have had rumors about that since probably season one of Mad Men,” Hamm explained. “I have never had a conversation with anyone about it, literally. And I’ve sat in the room with all these guys. I have never been offered anything. I think the Internet wants what it wants. But, I mean, a lot of people have to sign off on that, obviously not just the Internet.”

That being said, Hamm would be willing to take on the role in the right context, even if it would involve a bit of extra effort.

“I’d probably fit the suit.” Hamm added. “I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But, I am sure there is an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it: why not?”

