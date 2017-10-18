Justice League: Ray Fisher Says Cyborg’s Greatest Strength Is Also His Weakness

The upcoming Justice League film shows a variety of heroes’ strengths to combat evil, as Batman has his financial resources and gadgets, Wonder Woman has her Amazonian strength and training, while Cyborg has cybernetic enhancements. Unlike his fellow members of the Justice League, along with Cyborg’s abilities also come some drawbacks, as he’s become too attuned to the world around him.

“One of Cyborg’s strengths is also his weakness, in that he is extremely sensitive to the world around him,” actor Ray Fisher told SFX Magazine. “We see a lot of interaction and a lot of growth within the character. His need to be understood by the people that are closest to him, is tough, particularly with his father, and just being able to open up to the world around him is very difficult.”

While this perception could make the character appear inferior to the other members of his team, Fisher claims that these “faults” could also make Cyborg the most relatable character in the film.

“I’m sure people can understand and are compassionate towards his situation,” Fisher pointed out.

As if being extra sensitive to the world around him didn’t make him relatable enough, his character also has a very complicated relationship with his father. Following a tragic accident, the character’s father uses cybernetics to make his son stronger than ever, regardless of what his son’s wishes were.

“That creates a lot more tension within that relationship, the idea that his father wanted him to go into science, and he just wanted to be himself,” Fisher explained. “The idea of Cyborg dealing with his duality just runs throughout the entire course of this film. He’s a bit more serious because he’s only recently, in our version, become Cyborg. So he’s still dealing with what the means.”

In addition to Cyborg using his abilities to help others, working closely with the Justice League also helps him discover things about himself.

“He finds a lot of those answers, or begins to find a lot of those answers, through interacting with these guys,” the actor pointed out.

Justice League arrives in theaters on November 17, 2017.

