‘Justice League’ Deleted Scene Reveals New Batman Moment

A new deleted scene from Justice League featuring Ben Affleck’s Batman has surfaced online.

The clip made its way to social media, stirring up a controversial response from fans who are debating whether it is the work of original Justice League director Zack Sndyer or the director who replaced him late in the game Joss Whedon. In it, a Gotham City police camera sees the Caped Crusader slinging something in its direction to destroy. It’s a short but sweet clip.

Check out the deleted scene from Justice League below.

It’s worth noting, the camera being labeled as number “52” is certainly a nod to the New 52 run from DC Comics. However, it does look like the footage might not be entirely finished, in terms of coloring and visual effects.

While the world may never see the original cut of Justice League as it was imagined by Snyder, Aquaman star Jason Momoa is eager to see it, himself. “I’m obsessed with [the Snyder cut] too,” Momoa told MTV News. “That’s just one thing that sucks with our business, where you just can’t speak your mind. But yeah, f*** yeah I want to see it.”

Momoa, in fact, has been quite vocal about his desire to share the Snyder-cut of Justice League with the world. “In Zack’s cut, we had it where I was with Vulko and Mera and I say that I have to go home, and they say ‘There’s a force coming,’ and that I need to help,” Momoa said to WSVN-TV. “And I’m like ‘I’m going home to see my dad,’ and so I get in the back of a pickup truck, pound a bottle of something, and off he goes, the wanderer, you know what I mean? So that was kind of like the end of ‘Justice League‘ where I was going – and then we cut to me coming home and run into a submarine and bang oh! Then go see pops and I think he’s just going to get rooted again; I think he’s been gone for so long it’s just him trying to kind of come back to his roots…”

Justice League is now available on blu-ray, DVD, and DigitalHD. Aquaman is now playing in theaters. Shazam! hits theaters in April.