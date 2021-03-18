Justice League: Does the "Justice Is Gray" Version Have New Footage?

✖

The successful release of Zack Snyder's Justice League opened the door for a second opportunity: the release of Justice League: Justice Is Gray on HBO Max. Zack Snyder has long teased the fact that he had a black-and-white version waiting in the wings - it was just a question of if, when, and how we would see it. Well, Warner Bros. pulled the move of releasing Justice Is Gray in the dead of night, one week after the Snyder Cut hit. However, DC fans still have some major questions about this new release - namely: does Justice League: Justice Is Gray have any new footage?

Warning: Justice League: Justice Is Gray SPOILERS Follow!

Does Justice League: Justice Is Gray Have New Footage or Deleted Scenes?

In a word: NO. Justice League: Justice Is Gray has no new scenes or footage added to it. It has the exact same runtime as Zack Snyder's Justice League, and every scene is cut the same way.

What's Different About Justice League: Justice Is Gray?

Well, the main allure of checking out Justice League: Justice Is Gray is purely an aesthetic one. The monochrome color scheme of this "black and white" version of the film gives The Snyder Cut an entirely new feel and tone, akin to both the film Noir (Batman and/or Gotham scenes) and retro sci-fi movies of the '40s and '50s(Cyborg or Parademon scenes).

The new color palette also makes more subtle changes to the viewing experience by highlighting aspects or fine details of each scene and shot, which perhaps didn't stand out (or so clearly) in the color version of the footage. This is most noticeable in the violent action scenes: blows, blood, and broken bodies all feel much more visceral in Justice Is Gray.

Bottom Line: this bonus version is especially good for re-viewing the big action sequences and visuals Snyder put together.

Justice League: Justice Is Gray Alternate Scenes Explained

There's actually good reason for DC fans to be confused and/or disappointed by Justice Is Gray - and it was Zack Snyder who set them up for that fall.

When The Snyder Cut was released, Zack Snyder did an interview with Wonder Meg, in which he was asked about why Jared Leto's Joker never dropped the "We Live In A Society..." line from the trailers. As Snyder explained, he was saving that particular version of the Justice League's "Knightmare" Scene for the special occasion of Justice Is Gray:

"...What I was trying to do was a second for the black and white version of the movie - for the charity version of the movie - there's a second ending of the movie, of the Jared Leto scene, that included that line. The truth is, it's an either-or-moment. When Batman gives the Harley Quinn speech, you either go 'We live in a society,' or we do what we did in the movie, and I just thought, the society thing is cool, and maybe one day we'll all see it, but I also did very much like the broken, the tricked, the vulnerable Joker that you see in the movie. So it's a trade-off of not getting the vulnerable Joker, you get the line... which is cool, and I like it."

Hardcore fans of Snyder took those words to heart and therefore expected Justice Is Gray to offer this alternate Joker scene - and perhaps similar bonus "gifts" from the filmmaker. Sadly, they won't be getting it here. Maybe as an extra on the Blu-ray release?

Justice League: Justice Is Gray is now streaming on HBO Max.